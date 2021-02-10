CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a Queens woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and hasn’t been seen since early Wednesday morning.

Seventy-six-year-old Lucy Tolentino was last seen at her home on Cypress Avenue near 78th Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Tolentino is 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black ski cap, a dark-colored jacket, a black dress and black boots, carrying a pink purse.

Anyone who sees Tolentino or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

