NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a Queens woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and hasn’t been seen since early Wednesday morning.
Seventy-six-year-old Lucy Tolentino was last seen at her home on Cypress Avenue near 78th Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
Tolentino is 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Help us locate this @NYPDMissing person, Lucy Tolentino, Famale Hispanic, 76 Years Old, dark hair, was seen 2/10/21 wearing black ski cap, gray/green jacket, boots, black dress, carrying a pink purse. Please call 911 or our Detectives at 718-386-2723 if located. @NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/5g2WmG8QpP
— NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) February 11, 2021
Police say she was last seen wearing a black ski cap, a dark-colored jacket, a black dress and black boots, carrying a pink purse.
Anyone who sees Tolentino or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
