NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a pair of shoplifters who repeatedly targeted a Lululemon store in Upper Manhattan.
Investigators believe the duo struck four times between Jan. 2 and Jan. 17 at the store on Broadway in Morningside Heights.
They allegedly took merchandise from the racks and left without paying.
Surveillance video shows them walking down the street with what looks like stolen items.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.