NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man they say hit a 75-year-old man the back of the head with a brick in an unprovoked attacked.
It happened on Christmas Day at 3 p.m. at Lenox Avenue and West 145th Street, police said.
Police say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect came up behind him and hit in the head with a brick.
The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for a cut on his head.
The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for a cut on his head.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and no words were exchanged between the two prior to the attack.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.