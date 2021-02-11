NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of punching and robbing a cab driver in Chelsea.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. Jan. 18 near the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 15th Street.
Police said the suspect rode up on a bicycle and punched the driver through an open window.
The driver got out, and the suspect punched him again, then stole $155 from a cup holder, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken orbital bone.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.