CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Chelsea, Crime, Local TV, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of punching and robbing a cab driver in Chelsea.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Jan. 18 near the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 15th Street.

RELATED: 8-Month-Old Boy, 11-Year-Old Sister Killed In Jersey City Apartment Fire

Police said the suspect rode up on a bicycle and punched the driver through an open window.

RELATED: Joseph Chase Oaks Of Alabama Accused Of Targeting Hundreds Of People In New York, Across Country In Cell Phone Number Scam

(Credit: NYPD)

The driver got out, and the suspect punched him again, then stole $155 from a cup holder, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken orbital bone.

MORE: Man Struck And Killed Crossing Sunrise Highway On Long Island

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team