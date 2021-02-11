JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two children were killed when a fire broke out at an apartment building overnight in Jersey City.

The Hudson County prosecutor’s office confirms an 11-year-old and 8-month-old have died of their injuries.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating a fatal fire that occurred last night at 470 MLK Drive just after 11:30 pm in which an 11-year-old child and an 8-month-old child died. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) February 11, 2021

Firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Martin Luther King Drive.

Neighbors said it was a fast-moving fire, and smoke consumed multiple neighboring buildings.

“It was on the roof and the first floor. It was coming out, it was coming from the whole house. The whole house was on fire, the whole house was burning. I mean, bad flames. The police has to run us over this way, so that way they could try to contain the fire, and they were up on top,” Randy Williams said. “It was crazy. I came outside with no clothes on, I had to get dressed outside… I’m just shocked, I’m sending prayers out.”

Three first responders were also treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

