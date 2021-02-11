NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tri-State Area residents can now begin scheduling COVID vaccination appointments through local pharmacies.
It’s part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program rolling out across the country to help speed up distribution.
Rite Aid and Walgreens will serve New York City residents, while CVS and Walgreens are used in the rest of the state.
New Jersey is also partnering with Rite Aid and CVS.
Gov. Phil Murphy said the pharmacy doses are in addition to ones the state gets from the federal government.
“As these doses are being delivered through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, they will not dip,” he said. “This is an important point. They will not dip into or otherwise impact our state allocation.”
The pharmacies will reportedly start administering vaccines Friday.
In New York City, appointments will also be available through some Costco locations.