NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial crane collapse in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.
The FDNY said it responded to Commercial and Clay streets in Greenpoint just before 4 p.m. The collapse happened at a 31-story building under construction.
No injuries have been reported and evacuations were put in place.
Crews are make sure the building is secure and working on a plan to remove the crane.
