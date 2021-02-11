CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial crane collapse in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

The FDNY said it responded to Commercial and Clay streets in Greenpoint just before 4 p.m. The collapse happened at a 31-story building under construction.

No injuries have been reported and evacuations were put in place.

Crews are make sure the building is secure and working on a plan to remove the crane.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York, and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

