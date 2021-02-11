COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two separate vehicles connected to a deadly hit-and-run on Long Island.
Gacia Laroche, 52, was killed around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday as he crossed Sunrise Highway at Bayview Avenue in Copiague.RELATED: Joseph Chase Oaks Of Alabama Accused Of Targeting Hundreds Of People In New York, Across Country In Cell Phone Number Scam
Police said he was hit by a pickup truck, which stayed on the scene.RELATED: 8-Month-Old, 11-Year-Old Killed In Jersey City Apartment Fire
Laroche was then run over by two other vehicles that did not stop.MORE: COVID Vaccine: Appointments Now Available Through Local Pharmacies
He was pronounced dead at the scene.