COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two separate vehicles connected to a deadly hit-and-run on Long Island.

Gacia Laroche, 52, was killed around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday as he crossed Sunrise Highway at Bayview Avenue in Copiague.

Police said he was hit by a pickup truck, which stayed on the scene.

Laroche was then run over by two other vehicles that did not stop.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

