We picked up anywhere from a trace to 3″ of snow overnight with the city averaging around 2″. The snow seems to be wrapping up in the city with just some leftovers S&E the remainder of the morning. For this afternoon, expect some clearing/sunshine with highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear and very cold. Temps will bottom out in the teens and single digits… refreezing expected.
Tomorrow’s looking like a cold one with temperatures generally below the freezing mark. Expect highs in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.
Saturday PM into Sunday will be the next period to watch as another system gets on board. At this point it looks like snow pushes in Saturday afternoon/evening with potentially some mixing into the nighttime hours and Sunday.