DEVELOPING2 Young Children Killed When Fire Breaks Out At Jersey City Apartment Building
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

We picked up anywhere from a trace to 3″ of snow overnight with the city averaging around 2″. The snow seems to be wrapping up in the city with just some leftovers S&E the remainder of the morning. For this afternoon, expect some clearing/sunshine with highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear and very cold. Temps will bottom out in the teens and single digits… refreezing expected.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking like a cold one with temperatures generally below the freezing mark. Expect highs in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday PM into Sunday will be the next period to watch as another system gets on board. At this point it looks like snow pushes in Saturday afternoon/evening with potentially some mixing into the nighttime hours and Sunday.

CBSNewYork Team