WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man from Wyandanch was indicted for allegedly raping a woman and burglarizing her home after committing a series of car break-ins, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced.

Joseph T. Johnson, 33, is also accused of returning to the woman’s house wearing clown makeup and breaking in a second time. He’s facing more than a dozen charges.

“This is an extremely disturbing case,” DA Sini said in a statement. “… this defendant went on a crime spree that escalated from breaking car windows to breaking into the victim’s home twice in the span of 72 hours, raping and repeatedly strangling the victim while threatening her life.”

Johnson allegedly broke into several cars parked near the Wyandanch train station on Sept. 19, 2020. Later, authorities said, he broke into a woman’s home where he raped and strangled her, and stole money.

The woman installed surveillance cameras around her home after the encounter with Johnson, officials said.

On Sept. 21, she discovered the cameras were turned off, and found them damaged or turned away from her home. Wires attached to the cameras were reportedly cut.

Surveillance video taken beforehand showed Johnson was outside the home wearing clown face paint. He was arrested after police identified him in the video.

DNA testing revealed Johnson was a suspect in the rape.

Johnson faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.