NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The killing of a graduate student last weekend shocked the Yale University community.

On Wednesday, New Haven, Connecticut police released the name of a person of interest in the shooting death of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang.

Police want to question 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, a graduate student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They said he was last seen at the Best Western at 201 Washington Ave. in North Haven. His last known address is 193 Clifton St. in Malden, Massachusetts.

Pan should be considered armed and dangerous, police said, adding there are two active warrants for his arrest.

MIT did not comment on the investigation, but the school did confirm that Pan received undergraduate degrees from the institute in June 2014 and has been enrolled as a graduate student since September 2014.

The school also said that Jiang’s fiancée graduate from MIT in 2020.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her, the Yale community, and all those impacted in this unfathomably painful time,” the school said.

Police said the Saturday night shooting in the East Rock neighborhood of the city was not random, but would not say if the men knew each other prior to the incident. The department is trying to piece together the last moment’s of Jiang’s life and figure out what preceded the gunfire on a quiet, snowy street.

Police said someone shot Jiang multiple times. He was found near his car, which had rear end damage.

One possible motive police are exploring is a violent escalation after a road rage incident.

“We’re exploring every possibility, including whether or not there was an accident that precipitated this incident, whether or not it was a road rage,” said New Haven Police Chief Tony Reyes.

Jiang, who was studying at the Yale School of Environment, was originally from Chicago and an Army veteran.