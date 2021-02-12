CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old girl was hit in the face with a bottle at a subway station in Brooklyn, police say.

The unprovoked attack happened shortly before 11 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Utica Avenue/Crown Heights station.

Police said the victim was standing on the 3 train platform when a man threw a bottle at her face.

She suffered pain and bruising but refused medical attention.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

