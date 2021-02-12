CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in Washington, D.C. Friday meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

They met Friday morning in the Oval Office along with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors to discuss COVID relief and vaccination efforts.

It was the governor’s first face-to-face meeting with President Biden since he took office.

