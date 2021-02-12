NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Friday allowing parents in New Jersey back into school sporting events.
Two parents or guardians per athlete are now allowed to attend indoor and outdoor events.
Indoor attendance is capped at 35% capacity, or 150 people.
Social distancing guidelines for indoor activities must be followed.
Gov. Murphy said it will be up to leagues and schools if they want to let fans back into the stands.
Murphy said he’s dropping the restrictions because COVID cases and hospitalizations are dropping around the state.