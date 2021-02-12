NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a pair of subway attacks that happened Thursday in Manhattan.
The latest incident was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at the Christopher Street station in the West Village.
Police said a man was standing on the northbound 1 train platform when he was approached by a stranger who punched him in the face.
The victim fought back, and the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the stomach.
He was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Earlier that morning, police said a 72-year-old man was pushed at the 5th Avenue and West 42nd Street station.
The suspect allegedly shoved him from behind, causing him to fall onto the 7 train platform.
He was taken to the hospital with swelling and bruising.
The attacks come just a day after transit officials called for more resources to curb the violence.
