NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a pair of subway attacks that happened Thursday in Manhattan.

The latest incident was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at the Christopher Street station in the West Village.

Police said a man was standing on the northbound 1 train platform when he was approached by a stranger who punched him in the face.

The victim fought back, and the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the stomach.

He was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier that morning, police said a 72-year-old man was pushed at the 5th Avenue and West 42nd Street station.

The suspect allegedly shoved him from behind, causing him to fall onto the 7 train platform.

He was taken to the hospital with swelling and bruising.

The attacks come just a day after transit officials called for more resources to curb the violence.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.