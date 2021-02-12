STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time, we are hearing from the family of a woman charged in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the missing mother from Connecticut.

Michelle Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On the night Dulos went missing in 2019, prosecutors say her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and Troconis, his girlfriend, were caught on video as he discarded evidence containing Jennifer Dulos’ DNA.

Troconis says she didn’t know what he was doing, but detectives say she holds the key to the case.

Her family spoke to Erin Moriarty for “48 Hours.”

“It’s been devastating because we know my sister is innocent,” one of Troconis’ sisters said.

“Sometimes women do ridiculous things for love,” Moriarty said.

“Not my sister. Other women, but not my sister,” one sister said.

“That’s not Michelle. Michelle would never harm anyone,” another sister said.

Fotis Dulos took his own life after he was charged with Jennifer Dulos’ murder.

You can watch “48 Hours” Saturday at 10 p.m. on CBS2.