STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time, we are hearing from the family of a woman charged in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the missing mother from Connecticut.
Michelle Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.RELATED: State Police Search Property Once Owned By Fotis Dulos In Case Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos
On the night Dulos went missing in 2019, prosecutors say her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and Troconis, his girlfriend, were caught on video as he discarded evidence containing Jennifer Dulos’ DNA.
Troconis says she didn’t know what he was doing, but detectives say she holds the key to the case.
Her family spoke to Erin Moriarty for “48 Hours.”
“It’s been devastating because we know my sister is innocent,” one of Troconis’ sisters said.RELATED: Lawyers Clash Over GPS Monitoring Of Michelle Troconis, Accused In Presumed Death Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos
“Sometimes women do ridiculous things for love,” Moriarty said.
“Not my sister. Other women, but not my sister,” one sister said.
“That’s not Michelle. Michelle would never harm anyone,” another sister said.
Fotis Dulos took his own life after he was charged with Jennifer Dulos’ murder.MORE: New Video Released In Case Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos
You can watch “48 Hours” Saturday at 10 p.m. on CBS2.