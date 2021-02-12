CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A school custodian from New Jersey is facing child pornography charges.
The Passaic County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old Christopher M. Lucas, of Clifton, was arrested Thursday.
Lucas allegedly emailed himself over 100 images and video files showing child sexual abuse.
He has been charged with four counts involving distributing, maintaining and possessing images of suspected child pornography.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Lucas had been employed as a custodian for the North Caldwell Public School system since September 2020.
Officials say Lucas obtained the pornography via the internet and did not know any of the victims.
The North Caldwell Board of Education released a statement saying it part, “Law enforcement advised us that, while its investigation is ongoing, there is no evidence that any of our students were involved.”
The statement also says Lucas is no longer employed by the district.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK