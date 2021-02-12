NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City restaurants can reopen for indoor dining Friday.

It was supposed to start on Valentine’s Day, but was moved up at the request of restaurant owners.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, with a cold weekend ahead, the changes come at a great time.

After more than a month, partial indoor dining can resume at 25% capacity.

“I’ve been vaccinated, so I feel a little more comfortable going into a restaurant,” Brooklyn resident Sari Caslow told CBS2. “I’m excited for the restaurants”

Many restaurants spent the last few days perfecting their specials and safety measures.

With encouraging news of more vaccines and the city recording its lowest seven-day average positivity rate since December, restaurant owners are hoping this comes with a side of staying open for good.

“I see light, a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. That’s going to be what keeps us going,” Luca Di Pietro, owner of Tarallucci e Vino, said.

Some owners and elected officials are begging for even more ease in restrictions. They rallied Thursday to urge Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow restaurants to stay open until midnight and expand capacity to 50%, like the rest of the state.

“Twenty-five percent is just not enough. They’re not going to make the tips, they’re not going to make the money necessary to survive,” said Jeffrey Garcia, of the Latino Restaurant Association.

Until then, Swing 46 in Midtown will stay empty and closed.

“We need at least 50% capacity to be able to operate. We’re tying to hang in. We have bills to pay,” manager Michelle Collier said.

A spokesperson for the governor said he’s open to changing capacity depending on infection rates. The current curfew is 10 p.m.