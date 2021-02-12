NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Transit workers want stiffer penalties for anyone who spits at them.
Eight different unions rallied in front of the State Legislature building in Lower Manhattan on Friday.
They’re demanding action to make spitting offenses misdemeanors instead of violations that result in fines.
“We’ve had an average of about 200 spits a year, which makes it four times a week transit workers are getting spit on. It’s deplorable, it’s disgusting, and it needs to stop,” said Tony Utano, TWU Local 100 President.
Union leaders say all five District Attorneys in New York City support increasing the charge to misdemeanor aggravated assault.
