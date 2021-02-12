NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD want your help finding a man they say caused serious head injuries to another man in the East Village.
It happened Wednesday at 2:51 p.m. on First Avenue near 12th Street.
Police say the suspect got into a dispute with the 59-year-old victim. Things escalated, and the suspect punched the victim in his left eye.
Police say the suspect got into a dispute with the 59-year-old victim. Things escalated, and the suspect punched the victim in his left eye.

The victim fell to the street and knocked his head on the concrete. That left the victim semi-conscious, police said. He suffered a fractured skull and swelling of the brain, according to authorities.
The suspect took off, heading north on First Avenue and then west on 14th Street.
The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.