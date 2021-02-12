NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A lot of love is going out to nurses this Valentine’s Day.
Students at Notre Dame Catholic School on Long Island made Valentine’s Day cards for their health care heroes.
The cards were sent to NYU Langone Hospital Long Island to encourage them as they continue to battle the pandemic.
Friday, the school took part in a Zoom call with hospital officials, who were grateful for the support.
“I would hope that, listening and seeing what you shared in these cards, that each of you really think about how you can help the world and how you can make the world a better place, and one of the great things to do is to be in health care,” said Valerie Terzano, vice president for nursing at the hospital.
The hospital plans to compile all the cards and share them with all the nurses working at the hospital.
