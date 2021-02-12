NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD stopped a party bus and found several guns overnight in Brooklyn.
It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at York and Front streets.
Police said people onboard the bus posted photos on social media showing them holding guns in a celebratory manner.
Approximately 40 people were taken off for questioning, and eight guns were confiscated.
Charges are pending.