NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say was involved in a disturbing incident in Central Park.
It happened on Jan. 27 at about 4:40 p.m.
According to police, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl in Central Park at 72nd Street near Central Park West. Police say he struck up a conversation with her, and then asked her to touch him inappropriately.
Now police want your help finding the suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.