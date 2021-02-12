NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of drug stores across the Tri-State Area are now able to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to customers who have appointments.
The shots are available at Ride Aid, Walgreens and Duane Reade stores in New York City.
Walgreens and CVS will handle the rest of New York State.
New Jersey is partnering with Rite Aid and CVS.
In Connecticut, the vaccine will be available at Walgreens and CVS.
It’s all part of a federal program rolling out across the country to help speed up distribution.