By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another cold and cloudy day across the area, and now our focus turns to a wintry night ahead.
A light mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain will make for some icy walkways and roadways overnight and early Sunday, so be sure to take it nice and slow… Or just stay in!
Tomorrow morning will start off icy with a few more showers remaining, but they’ll quickly exit leading to a mainly dry afternoon. Still, it’ll remain cloudy and cold with temps in the mid 30s.
Monday will feature a return to winter weather with an occasional mix of rain, sleet and snow looking like a good bet, along with temps in the low 30s.