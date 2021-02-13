By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Our active pattern continues as we’re tracking multiple threats of wintry precip over the next several days! This first round arrives this afternoon and moves through tonight into early Sunday morning. It’s a weak system, but nevertheless… any amount of ice makes for dangerous travel.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow for a good part of the region. Some light snow and sleet will gradually build in from the south today, with more of a sleet and freezing rain risk occurring overnight.

The best bet for ice accumulation will be south of the city, but anywhere within the advisory has the risk of seeing a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice. A coating of snow to maybe 1 to 2 inches N&W is possible, but it won’t be the main story. Highs today are stuck below freezing, in the upper 20s for most.

It’s an on/off type of event that wraps up tomorrow morning, leading to a drier Sunday afternoon for Valentine’s Day. Temps tomorrow will get into the low and mid 30s. Clouds will hang tough, but there could be some brighter breaks.

Some spotty sleet/freezing rain is possible on Monday morning, followed by a bigger storm Monday night through Tuesday. Some snow is possible, with a much greater ice threat coming with that one. Be sure to stay tuned as we get closer.

Have a great weekend and stay safe out there!