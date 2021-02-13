WINTER WEATHERAdvisory In Effect As Next Round Of Snow Arrives
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions will be eligible to schedule COVID vaccination appointments starting Sunday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says.

The governor announced Saturday that the state’s “Am I Eligible” website will be updated with the newest eligibility conditions at 8 a.m. Sunday.

New appointments will be released on a rolling basis over the coming weeks, and starting next week, local health departments will receive COVID vaccine allocations for people with comorbidities and underlying conditions.

COVID VACCINE

Those who are eligible must provide a doctor’s letter, medical information evidencing comorbidity or signed certification.

“Our vaccine supply is going up, the positivity rate is going down and we’re getting one step closer to winning the war against COVID each day,” Cuomo said in a statement.

About 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible for the COVID vaccine.

CBSNewYork Team