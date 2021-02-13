NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A funeral service was held Saturday for the Yale graduate student who was gunned down on Feb. 6 in Connecticut.
The service for Kevin Jiang was held at the church he regularly attended in New Haven.RELATED: Yale Graduate Student Kevin Jiang Shot To Death In New Haven
Police say the 26-year-old was shot multiple times and found on the street outside his car.
Jiang was a student at Yale’s School of Environment and had recently gotten engaged.RELATED: New Haven Police Investigating Potential Romantic Jealousy As Motive Behind Shooting Death Of Yale Graduate Student
During Saturday’s service, his fiancée, Zion Perry, talked about his faith, and, through a translator, his mother expressed her love.
“Kevin is the most wonderful gift God has ever given me on earth. I look forward to being reunited with Kevin in heaven,” Jiang’s mother said.
“Kevin would want us to cherish the gift of life we still have on earth and share the good news of eternal life in Christ Jesus,” Perry said.MORE: Police: Person Of Interest In Murder Of Yale Student Kevin Jiang Visited Local Car Dealerships Prior To Deadly Shooting
So far, no arrests have been made, but police are looking for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, who is considered a person of interest in the shooting.