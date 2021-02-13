NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lunar New Year celebrations are underway, ushering in the Year of the Ox.
The Lunar New Year started Friday and centers around family celebrations.
Normally, Chinatown restaurants would be busy as families get together to eat, but business is slow, even though indoor dining resumed in the city Friday.
Restaurant owners say it’s because of the pandemic.
“A lot of people, they’re scared. They don’t have a job, so they spend less. So it’s difficult,” one restaurant owner said.
Some restaurant owners say they’re hoping to get federal support as they struggle to stay in business.
