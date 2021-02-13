By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday for our next round of winter weather.
The next few storms will have a different signature, much more mixing and ice and even rain. Snow will still fall north of NYC but not much is expected. Overall, T-3″.
The greatest threat will be ice, and it is not to be taken lightly. A little ice goes a long way, and only a coating makes for incredibly sketchy travel.
South of NYC, from New Brunswick down to Toms River, will be the bullseye for steady ice accretion. There will be very tough driving conditions from Saturday afternoon all the way through Sunday morning. We have more ice chances in the upcoming week as well.
TIMING
Saturday AM: No worries, just clouds.
Saturday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Light snow arrive from south to north
Saturday 6 p.m. – Sunday 12 a.m.: Snow and mixing fill in
Sunday 12 a.m. – 6 a.m.: Mixing and snow push north, some rain well south.
Sunday 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Precip heads northeast and tapers off.
We have another snow to mix chance starting late Monday and going into Tuesday. Potentially bigtime north of NYC. Yet another chance is lined up for Thursday.
Stay tuned for all the latest on the very active season.
