NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were found stabbed to death on separate A trains overnight, police said Saturday morning.
Police found a 44-year-old woman with stab wounds on a train at the West 207th Street and Broadway station in Washington Heights around 1:30 a.m.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
About two hours earlier, officers found a man with stab wounds who was sitting on a train stopped at the Mott Avenue and Beach 22nd Street station in Far Rockaway.
He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating a possible connection between the two stabbings.
