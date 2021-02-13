NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tip led the NYPD to a party bus packed with people and weapons in Brooklyn.

Cellphone video shows the moment police busted the party bus around 12:30 a.m. Friday, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.

“They were just doing their duties. They started to hear rumblings about this party bus that was carrying all these individuals with all these guns,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Miguel Iglesias.

“The squad quickly identified the bus and found a safe place to pull it over,” Iglesias said.

Based on intelligence gathered by @NYPDPSA2 Youth Coordination Officers last night, Brooklyn North Violent Crimes Squad & @NYPD84Pct stopped a party bus in #DUMBO with passengers who were in possession of firearms. A total of 8 loaded handguns were recovered. Charges are pending. pic.twitter.com/B69cDIsfQs — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 12, 2021

Officers stopped the bus at the corner of Front and York Streets in Dumbo.

After following up on social media chatter, police discovered eight loaded guns inside the bus, along with 58 rounds of ammunition. They arrested 14 people, including 11 adults and three juveniles. The suspects range in age from 16 to 21.

“I want to praise the officers as they continue to take the guns off our streets,” said Iglesias.

The situation is also raising COVID concerns. Police say 41 people were on board the bus, possible celebrating an 18th birthday party.

On its website, the CEO of Party Bus Express LLC says a party bus is a better alternative for events because people will only be exposed to guests they’re familiar with.

The statement goes on to say, “continue the party without hesitation.”

Party Bus Express declined to comment on the arrests involving one of its buses, but insists its COVID precautions are adequate.

The Department of Health would not comment on COVID capacity restrictions for private bus companies.

CBS2 reached out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office but did not hear back.

Those arrested now face weapons charges.