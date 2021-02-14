By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a slick and icy start to Sunday morning, things dried out nicely in the afternoon. Clouds lingered and it stayed cold, though, and it’s expected to stay that way into Monday.
Expect temperatures to drop back into the 20s overnight with a spotty wintry mix developing. Any precipitation looks to remain light and mainly south of New York City.
Monday will feature an occasional wintry mix, with the heavier precipitation north and west of New York City, with slick and icy surfaces expected in the colder suburbs.
Late Monday night into Tuesday is when the precipitation will get heavier, and there may be considerable amounts of snow and ice accumulation, leading to treacherous travel and even power concerns. Stay tuned!