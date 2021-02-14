By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s going to be an icy start to Valentine’s Day with areas of wintry precipitation continuing, but the heaviest is behind us.
Expect a drying trend during the morning, but it’ll remain pretty cloudy and still cold. Temps will just barely get above freezing this afternoon along with a bit of a breeze, so bundle up!
Tomorrow morning will be a cold President’s Day with yet another risk for wintry weather, with a chance for snow, sleet and ice… then our focus will turn to a potentially bigger storm for Tuesday. Stay tuned!
