COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island police located a 2-year-old boy whose mother reported him missing and arrested the woman’s boyfriend Sunday morning.
According to police, Sherman Roberts Jr, 36, took his girlfriend’s son, Dio Palermo, from the boy’s home on Moreland Road in Commack around 2 p.m. on Feb. 13.RELATED: Police Say Rapper Nicki Minaj's Father Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Mineola
Dio’s mother, Zakiya Mitchell, called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.RELATED: 21-Year-Old Rigoberto Lopez Facing Murder Charges For Subway Stabbings On A Train Line
Police were looking for Roberts Jr., who was reportedly driving Mitchell’s 2008 black Mazda Tribute, which had a temporary New Jersey paper registration number, a cracked left side brake light and a sticker of a religious cross on the back window, police said.MORE: Nearly 200 Firefighters Called To Raging Fire In Richmond Hill, Queens
Late Sunday morning, police announced they found Dio unharmed with Roberts Jr, who they took into custody.