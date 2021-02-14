NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an MTA bus in the Bronx.
According to the NYPD, a car rear-ended a bus that was parked on Bartow Avenue in Baychester.
A man in the car was killed. The 20-year-old driver of the car was badly hurt and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The bus driver and two people on board suffered minor injuries.
Sources told CBS2 it appears the driver may have crashed after losing control of the car.