MINEOA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island, police said.
Nassau County police said Robert Maraj was walking on Roslyn Road near Raff Avenue in Mineola at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday when a car struck him and kept on going.
Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.
Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.
Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father's death.
