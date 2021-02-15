NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows two suspects wanted in a home invasion in the Bronx.
Police say the men knocked on the door of a first floor apartment. When the victim answered, they forced their way in.
It happened Saturday morning at a building in the area of Hoe Avenue and East 163rd Street.
Investigators say the victims’ hands were bound with zip ties.
About $4,000 was stolen.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.