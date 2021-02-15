NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – We have some exciting news to share on Presidents Day.
Mary Calvi's book Dear George, Dear Mary – the love story featuring our nation's first president – is now the focus of a new Smithsonian Channel documentary.
The documentary profiles Mary's journey discovering the never-before-known story of Washington's first love, New York heiress Mary Eliza Philipse.
You can watch George Washington's Secret Love Monday night at 8 p.m. on the Smithsonian Channel.