NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers with underlying health conditions can now schedule their COVID vaccine.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
A lack of vaccine supply means many will be frustrated in their search for a shot, and many residents already eligible haven't received vaccines yet.