By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers with underlying health conditions can now schedule their COVID vaccine.

More than a dozen conditions qualify, including cancer, pregnancy, heart conditions, diabetes and obesity.

In order to be vaccinated, people will have to provide a doctor’s letter to prove they have an eligible health condition.

A lack of vaccine supply means many will be frustrated in their search for a shot, and many residents already eligible haven’t received vaccines yet.

