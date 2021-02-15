CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island say they’re still searching for the driver who struck and killed the father of rapper Nicki Minaj.

Nassau County police say 64-year-old Robert Maraj was walking on Roslyn Road near Raff Avenue in Mineola Friday night.

Maraj was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.

CBS2 spoke to a woman who lives nearby who saw the aftermath.

“We just saw a jacket ripped open, cut open trying to make sure the man had a pulse,” said Vanessa Rodriguez. “All I hoped for was the person to have a pulse and survive. I’m speechless, I don’t know what to say.”

Police say they haven’t been able to get a description of the car.

