MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island say they’re still searching for the driver who struck and killed the father of rapper Nicki Minaj.
Nassau County police say 64-year-old Robert Maraj was walking on Roslyn Road near Raff Avenue in Mineola Friday night.
Maraj was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.
CBS2 spoke to a woman who lives nearby who saw the aftermath.
"We just saw a jacket ripped open, cut open trying to make sure the man had a pulse," said Vanessa Rodriguez. "All I hoped for was the person to have a pulse and survive. I'm speechless, I don't know what to say."
Police say they haven’t been able to get a description of the car.