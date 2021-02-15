NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were some scary moments for a pair of teens in Central Park Monday.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, there are clear signs warning of the danger, but that didn’t stop two teens from getting dangerously close.

One ended up plunging through thin ice into the water, but witnesses said he got out before police arrived.

Cellphone video shows a 14-year-old boy yelling for help while appearing to be stuck in a partially frozen pond. Tourist Luciano Bogomolni recorded the video when he heard loud cries.

“I hear ‘Help! Help!’ And I hear like ice cracking. I look over there. There’s like a kid in the water. Try and get out, and his friend right next to him try and take him out. And then a guy came with a ladder trying to take him out,” Bogomolni said.

“I just grabbed the ladder. I had one end. It’s just about a six-foot, seven-foot ladder made out of wood. I gave him one end, he held on, and I was able to help pull him out,” said Astoria resident Dan McFadden.

McFadden saw the entire ordeal play out while walking through Central Park around 2 p.m. Monday, saying the teens were playing on the thin ice at the edge of the pond.

“It was scary, but he was playing where he shouldn’t have been. You have to be careful, you have to be smart,” McFadden said.

Even after the incident, DeAngelis still saw a bunch of people on the ice, and in previous years we’ve reported on people falling through despite danger signs in the area.

Earlier this month, there was a dramatic rescue from New Jersey’s Passaic River after a mother and her 2-year-old daughter fell through the ice.

They’re all scary reminders to stay off the ice.

Witnesses told DeAngelis the teen that fell through was drenched and appeared shaken up. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.