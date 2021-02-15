NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Flames and thick black smoke billowed from the Cross Bronx Expressway near Jerome Avenue Monday morning.
The FDNY says a truck caught fire and 100 gallons of diesel spilled just before 12:30 a.m.
The scene has since been cleared and cleaned up.
No one was injured.