NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Queens was struck and killed while waiting at a car wash on Monday.
And police said it happened in front of her daughter, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.
Police were at the scene in Ozone Park talking to the car wash employees.
The incident happened at around 2 p.m. at the car wash by Gold Road and Cross Bay Boulevard.
Police said a car wash employee was pulling out a Jeep from the wash bay when he apparently lost control and struck a 54-year-old woman standing nearby with her daughter.
The vehicle stopped and the daughter was not injured. Her mother was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, but she did not survive.
It was still an active scene Monday evening. The car wash employee was taken into custody for questioning, but Bauman was told the incident is not being investigated as a criminal matter.