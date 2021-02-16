NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are new mask guidelines at federal court in Lower Manhattan.
Double masks will be required in all public spaces inside court facilities.
A disposable mask must be worn under a cloth mask.RELATED: 'Quarantine 15' Increasingly Turning Into 'Quarantine 25' For Some Children
Only one mask is required if you're wearing a properly fitted KN95 or N95.
The new rules are in effect at all federal courthouses in the Southern District of New York, which encompasses New York, Bronx, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Sullivan Counties.