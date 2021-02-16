NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 72-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday in Brooklyn.
Police said the man was trying to cross the street at Bay Ridge Parkway and Sixth Avenue when he was hit around 8 p.m. in Bay Ridge.
The man was rushed to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.
The man was rushed to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for a gray Mercedes Benz that fled the scene.
A neighbor told CBS2 he heard a loud noise and ran out of his home.
"At the very moment, I'm shocked. At the very moment, scared because it's literally outside my facility," he said.
Police ask anyone who may have seen a gray vehicle leaving the scene to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.