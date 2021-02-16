CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Natalie Duddridge
Filed Under:bay ridge, Brooklyn, Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 72-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday in Brooklyn.

Police said the man was trying to cross the street at Bay Ridge Parkway and Sixth Avenue when he was hit around 8 p.m. in Bay Ridge.

RELATED: New York City Subway Extending Overnight Hours, As Concerns Mount About Safety And Mental Health

The man was rushed to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for a gray Mercedes Benz that fled the scene.

RELATED: Coronavirus Variant First Detected In South Africa Now Found In Connecticut

A neighbor told CBS2 he heard a loud noise and ran out of his home.

“At the very moment, I’m shocked. At the very moment, scared because it’s literally outside my facility,” he said.

MORE: Violent Robbery Caught On Video At Kings Plaza Shopping Center

Police ask anyone who may have seen a gray vehicle leaving the scene to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Natalie Duddridge