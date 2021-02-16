NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The case against Amy Cooper, the white woman who was seen on camera calling 911 and falsely accusing a Black man of threatening her in Central Park, has been dismissed.

The video, recorded in May, showed Amy Cooper frantically calling police, while alleging Chris Cooper — no relation — was threatening her. Prosecutors also said that Amy Cooper made a second call that day claiming Chris Cooper also tried to assault her.

Amy Cooper faced a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. That charge was dismissed Tuesday.

The dismissal comes after Amy Cooper did five therapy sessions that incorporate racial equity with Manhattan Justice Opportunities.

“Given the issues at hand and Ms. Cooper’s lack of criminal background, we offered her, consistent with our position on many misdemeanor cases involving a first arrest, an alternative, restorative justice resolution; designed not just to punish but to educate and promote community healing,” said Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi. “Manhattan Justice Opportunities answered the call to assist. They engaged Ms. Cooper in a comprehensive, respectful program designed towards introspection and progress.”

Illuzi said even though Christian Cooper declined to be involved, DA still pursued this because “we determined that the defendant’s offense wasn’t solely against one individual but was a threat to the community if allowed to go unchecked.”

Cooper’s attorney released the following statement:

After a thorough and honest inquiry, the New York District Attorney’s office concluded the appropriate outcome of this matter was complete dismissal of all charges. We thank them for their integrity, and agree with the outcome. Many others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation, and for some, there may be legal consequences coming.

The case against Amy Cooper is now sealed.

WEB EXTRA: Read the complaint (.pdf)

Chris Cooper is an avid bird watcher and was in the Central Park Ramble, where dogs must be leashed. He was simply asking Amy to follow the rules and leash her dog.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

He told CBS2 he was was recording the encounter until she did so.

Her reaction sparked public outrage and, as a result, Amy Cooper lost her job and temporarily surrendered her dog.

After the incident, CBS2 spoke to the man who recorded the video, Chris Cooper.

“I wasn’t going to participate in my own dehumanization and feed that so I just kept recording,” he said. “It’s not just about her. She tapped into something that’s pervasive in our society that we all really need to address.”

The New York City Human Rights Commission is also investigating the incident.

New York state subsequently passed a law making false, race-based 911 calls a hate crime.

Chris Cooper went on to write a comic book about the incident.