By CBSNewYork Team
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in Connecticut.

This is the first known case in the state.

The patient is from Fairfield County and was transferred to a hospital in New York City for a procedure.

Connecticut health officials say the patient’s condition is improving.

It’s not known where the person contracted the virus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there’s no evidence the virus has spread to New York City.

Data suggests this variant spreads more rapidly.

