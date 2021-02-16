HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont got his first dose of the COVID vaccine Tuesday.
He was given an injection of the Pfizer vaccine.
The 67-year-old governor became eligible to receive the shot last week when the state expanded Phase 1B to include adults 65 and over.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Across the state, 473,000 people have received their first shot of the COVID vaccine.
In New Jersey, a little more than 1 million residents have gotten their first dose, and in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state has distributed 91% of its vaccine allocation with 1.9 million people getting a first dose.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK