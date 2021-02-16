CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont got his first dose of the COVID vaccine Tuesday.

He was given an injection of the Pfizer vaccine.

The 67-year-old governor became eligible to receive the shot last week when the state expanded Phase 1B to include adults 65 and over.

Across the state, 473,000 people have received their first shot of the COVID vaccine.

In New Jersey, a little more than 1 million residents have gotten their first dose, and in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state has distributed 91% of its vaccine allocation with 1.9 million people getting a first dose.

