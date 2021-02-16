Breaking NewsCase Dismissed Against Amy Cooper, Woman In Viral Central Park Confrontation, After She Completes 5 Therapy Sessions
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has released data on COVID vaccinations by zip code.

There have long been inquiries about who was getting the vaccine and where amid reports of disparities.

Tuesday New York City made vaccination data by zip code public.

According to the data provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, City Island in the Bronx leads New York City in terms of zip codes with highest percentage of adults vaccinated. That zip code, 10464, shows 25% of the adult population of 3,510 have been fully vaccinated.

Bellerose/Douglaston-Little Neck – zip code 11004 – comes in second, with 20% of the adult population of 16,323 fully vaccinated.

Lenox Hill/Upper East Side – zip code 10021 – comes in third, with 16% of the adult population of 39.649 fully vaccinated.

Among  the least vaccinated zip codes:

  • 11208, covering Cypress Hills/East New York – 2% fully vaccinated
  • 11212, covering Ocean Hill/Brownsville – 2% fully vaccinated
  • 11368, covering Corona/North Corona – 2% fully vaccinated

