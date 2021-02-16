NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has released data on COVID vaccinations by zip code.
There have long been inquiries about who was getting the vaccine and where amid reports of disparities.
Tuesday New York City made vaccination data by zip code public.
To see it, CLICK HERE.
According to the data provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, City Island in the Bronx leads New York City in terms of zip codes with highest percentage of adults vaccinated. That zip code, 10464, shows 25% of the adult population of 3,510 have been fully vaccinated.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Bellerose/Douglaston-Little Neck – zip code 11004 – comes in second, with 20% of the adult population of 16,323 fully vaccinated.
Lenox Hill/Upper East Side – zip code 10021 – comes in third, with 16% of the adult population of 39.649 fully vaccinated.
Among the least vaccinated zip codes:
- 11208, covering Cypress Hills/East New York – 2% fully vaccinated
- 11212, covering Ocean Hill/Brownsville – 2% fully vaccinated
- 11368, covering Corona/North Corona – 2% fully vaccinated
Check back soon for more on this developing story.